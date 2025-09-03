Diploma (LON:DPLM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 5,750 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DPLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,440 price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,100 target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,097.50.

Diploma stock opened at GBX 5,385 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,197.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,579.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17. Diploma has a 1-year low of GBX 3,532 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,625. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,332.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

