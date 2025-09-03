SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

SIG Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTC:SIGCY opened at C$15.56 on Monday. SIG Group has a 52 week low of C$15.51 and a 52 week high of C$23.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.98.

About SIG Group

SIG Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton filling lines, aseptic carton sleeves and closures, bag-in-box, and spouted pouch, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

