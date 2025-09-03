SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of SIG Group (OTC:SIGCY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
SIG Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:SIGCY opened at C$15.56 on Monday. SIG Group has a 52 week low of C$15.51 and a 52 week high of C$23.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.98.
About SIG Group
