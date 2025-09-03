910,000 Shares in Service Properties Trust $SVC Purchased by Brigade Capital Management LP

Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 910,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Service Properties Trust comprises approximately 0.3% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 3,016.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 160.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a negative net margin of 14.73%.The business had revenue of $503.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.53 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.40%.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

