Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $17.86 Million Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,315 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Bread Financial worth $17,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Bread Financial by 947.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Bread Financial by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Fawcett bought 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,458.33. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,560.58. This represents a 11.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $67.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.21.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.05%.The firm had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFH. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price target on Bread Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

