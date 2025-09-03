Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Japan Steel Works Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of OTCMKTS:JPSWY opened at $30.16 on Monday. Japan Steel Works has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.
Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Steel Works had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $467.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Japan Steel Works will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
About Japan Steel Works
The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Japan Steel Works
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Tesla Bulls Need to Tread Very Carefully Right Now
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.