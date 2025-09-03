Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Has $17.14 Million Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,737 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Warrior Met Coal worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 645,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,037,000 after purchasing an additional 43,658 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 37,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $2,716,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth $1,198,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price target on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 6.8%

NYSE:HCC opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.39. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm had revenue of $297.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

