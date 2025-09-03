2,387,363 Shares in Tenaris S.A. $TS Bought by Alua Capital Management LP

Alua Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,387,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,370,000. Tenaris comprises approximately 7.3% of Alua Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 169.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 93.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Tenaris had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

