Alua Capital Management LP Takes $33.72 Million Position in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Alua Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 735,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,723,000. Birkenstock comprises about 2.6% of Alua Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Alua Capital Management LP owned about 0.39% of Birkenstock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 2,514.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,222 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 203,918 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,179,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,089,000 after acquiring an additional 523,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 412,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 97,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIRK opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $40.56 and a 12-month high of $62.66.

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $749.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.18 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 15.21%.Birkenstock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Birkenstock has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIRK. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $77.00 target price on Birkenstock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

