Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 510,660 Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 510,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $76,114,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.15% of Brinker International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EAT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Brinker International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Brinker International from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.41.

Brinker International Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of EAT opened at $155.73 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $192.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.02. Brinker International had a return on equity of 211.86% and a net margin of 7.12%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $6,944,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 212,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,594,669.94. This represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,705 in the last three months. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brinker International

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.