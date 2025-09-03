Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Boosts Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 436.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615,095 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.21% of Mohawk Industries worth $86,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,017,000 after acquiring an additional 410,388 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 403,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,121,000 after acquiring an additional 29,480 shares during the period. Finally, QSM Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd now owns 63,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $89,635.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,802.20. This trade represents a 3.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total value of $1,932,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,059,216. This represents a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,221 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.14.

NYSE MHK opened at $130.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%.The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

