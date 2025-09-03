Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $68.03 Million Investment in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 847,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,030,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of MetLife as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.9% in the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 23,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 5.3% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MET stock opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average is $78.40.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MetLife from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

