Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys 1,178,238 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,959,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178,238 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $96,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,062,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,278 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,546,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,224,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,085,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,966,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,825,000 after buying an additional 870,486 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.34.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $435,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 76,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,406.40. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

EPRT opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $34.88.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

