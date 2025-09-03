Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Raises Stock Position in Masimo Corporation $MASI

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,899 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 1.33% of Masimo worth $120,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MASI. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Masimo by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI stock opened at $137.74 on Wednesday. Masimo Corporation has a one year low of $107.98 and a one year high of $194.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.95 and its 200 day moving average is $161.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Masimo had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Corporation will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $204.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.60.

Insider Transactions at Masimo

In related news, Director William R. Jellison bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.98 per share, for a total transaction of $437,940.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,244.20. The trade was a 167.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

