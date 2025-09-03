Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 123,339 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,339 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $111,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 435,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Republic Services by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.4%

Republic Services stock opened at $232.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.60 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.01. The firm has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.17.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

