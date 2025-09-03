Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases New Position in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 343,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,856,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Carvana by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Carvana by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.47.

Carvana Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $366.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.61 and a 200-day moving average of $283.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $124.39 and a one year high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total transaction of $34,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 37,092,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,870,663,075.83. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,700,257 shares of company stock worth $949,012,330 in the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

