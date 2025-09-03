Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 70,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 164,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Pan Global Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$39.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.