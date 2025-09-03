GetBusy (LON:GETB) Shares Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.76). Approximately 71,190 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 54,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,374.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.60, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 51.

About GetBusy

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Workiro and Virtual Cabinet for document workflow management, client portals, and digital signatures; SmartVault for enterprise content management; and HELLOPLAN for meeting scheduling and management.

