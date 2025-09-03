Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.87. 30,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 36,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0%
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $192.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.22.
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th.
Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile
The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Tesla Bulls Need to Tread Very Carefully Right Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- What is a support level?
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.