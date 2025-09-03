Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.87. 30,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 36,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $192.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 33,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

