SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $133.49 and last traded at $133.67. Approximately 3,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 7,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $596.47 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.07 and its 200-day moving average is $127.48.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 323,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,623,000. Integrated Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 55,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.