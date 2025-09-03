Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Shares Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.33 and last traded at C$7.40. 773,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 575,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.75.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.72. The stock has a market cap of C$401.03 million, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

Insider Activity at Aurora Cannabis

In related news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome purchased 8,000 shares of Aurora Cannabis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,640.00.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael ’71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

