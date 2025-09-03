First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th.
First Merchants has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Merchants to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.
First Merchants Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94.
About First Merchants
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.
