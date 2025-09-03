First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th.

First Merchants has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Merchants to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

First Merchants Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.94.

About First Merchants

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.13 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

