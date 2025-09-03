Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Grows Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,043 shares during the period. Twilio comprises approximately 0.8% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 1.36% of Twilio worth $202,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Twilio by 1,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,619 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,312,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 683.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 935,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,130,000 after buying an additional 816,197 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 945,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,583,000 after buying an additional 664,420 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.71. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 869.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.43%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on Twilio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.32.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $1,591,430.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,986 shares in the company, valued at $28,912,181.16. This represents a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $191,433.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 146,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,468,935.04. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,788. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

