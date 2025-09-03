Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Should You Sell?

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.88. 53,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 153,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQX. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. TD Securities raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.00 target price on Equinox Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.86.

The company has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

In other news, Senior Officer David Chester Schummer purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,000.00. Also, Director Michael Vint purchased 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,818.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,250 shares of company stock worth $234,246.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

