AAON, Inc. (AAON) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th.

AAON has a payout ratio of 13.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AAON to earn $2.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.7%.

AAON stock opened at $81.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.89. AAON has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $144.07.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $311.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.15 million. AAON had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AAON will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of AAON from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

