Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,435,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $149,661,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Crown Castle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,299,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,186,000 after acquiring an additional 468,945 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 18,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 45,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 26,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.21.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.41.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

