Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Trading 3.4% Higher – Should You Buy?

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 3,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 193,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$57.03 million, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.11.
Gowest Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 109 square kilometers in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.
