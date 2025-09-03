Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €31.08 ($36.14) and last traded at €31.22 ($36.30). 3,828,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €31.38 ($36.49).

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is €32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. The company has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.