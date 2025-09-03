Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th.

Valhi has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi Stock Performance

VHI opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $448.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valhi has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68.

Institutional Trading of Valhi

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $540.40 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Valhi by 6,670.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Valhi in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Valhi by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Valhi by 133.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Valhi in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valhi

(Get Free Report)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.