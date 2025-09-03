CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 19th

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th.

CuriosityStream has a payout ratio of 1,066.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CuriosityStream to earn ($0.03) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,066.7%.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.80. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.75 million. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. CuriosityStream has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that CuriosityStream will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CURI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CuriosityStream from $4.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Singular Research upgraded CuriosityStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

About CuriosityStream

(Get Free Report)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

