Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Shares Up 22.5% – What’s Next?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) shot up 22.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 870.50 ($11.66) and last traded at GBX 866 ($11.60). 1,323,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average session volume of 368,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.47).
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KNOS shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,070 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,025 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,070.
Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.
