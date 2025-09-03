XP Factory (LON:XPF) Announces Earnings Results

XP Factory (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. XP Factory had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.

XP Factory Stock Performance

LON XPF opened at GBX 10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £18.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,961.54 and a beta of 2.59. XP Factory has a twelve month low of GBX 9.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 14.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.68.

About XP Factory

The XP Factory Group is one of the UK’s pre-eminent experiential leisure businesses which currently operates two fast growing leisure brands. Escape Hunt is a global leader in providing escape-the-room experiences delivered through a network of owner-operated sites in the UK, an international network of franchised outlets in five continents, and through digitally delivered games which can be played remotely.

