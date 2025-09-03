Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Trading Up 22.5% – What’s Next?

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) shares rose 22.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 870.50 ($11.66) and last traded at GBX 866 ($11.60). Approximately 1,323,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 259% from the average daily volume of 368,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707 ($9.47).

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,070.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kainos Group

Kainos Group Price Performance

Kainos Group Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,056.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 723.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 721.40.

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.