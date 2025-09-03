KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Trading Up 8% – Should You Buy?

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01). Approximately 181,373,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 46,572,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

KEFI Gold and Copper Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -837.08 and a beta of 1.53.

KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The company reported GBX (0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KEFI Gold and Copper Plc will post -10 EPS for the current year.

About KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020.

