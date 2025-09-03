L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Plans $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share on Monday, September 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th.
L3Harris Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect L3Harris Technologies to earn $12.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.
L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $275.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.44. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $280.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.
