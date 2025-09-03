Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Short Interest Up 379.2% in August

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 117,400 shares, agrowthof379.2% from the July 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFGX stock opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.99 and a twelve month high of $54.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFGX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Two West Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

About Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

