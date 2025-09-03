LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and five have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $120.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.05. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 52 week low of $101.80 and a 52 week high of $159.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

