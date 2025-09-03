LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and five have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LVMUY
LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Stock Up 2.2%
LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Tesla Bulls Need to Tread Very Carefully Right Now
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.