Short Interest in Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS) Declines By 91.3%

Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 900 shares, adecreaseof91.3% from the July 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Even Herd Long Short ETF Price Performance

EHLS stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.96. Even Herd Long Short ETF has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

Get Even Herd Long Short ETF alerts:

About Even Herd Long Short ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Even Herd Long Short ETF (EHLS) is an exchange-traded fund. EHLS was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Even Herd.

Receive News & Ratings for Even Herd Long Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Even Herd Long Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.