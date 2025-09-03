Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Up 211.9% in August

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 423,600 shares, anincreaseof211.9% from the July 31st total of 135,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 374,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 374,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ensysce Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ensysce Biosciences
Ensysce Biosciences Trading Down 0.5%
Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.23. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 88.76%.The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ensysce Biosciences will post -8.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 5.90% of Ensysce Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.63% of the company’s stock.
Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ensysce Biosciences
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Tesla Bulls Need to Tread Very Carefully Right Now
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.