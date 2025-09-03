Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC) vs. NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Head to Head Analysis

Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pearl Diver Credit and NewtekOne”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Pearl Diver Credit alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pearl Diver Credit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NewtekOne $338.73 million 0.95 $50.85 million $2.01 6.09

Risk & Volatility

NewtekOne has higher revenue and earnings than Pearl Diver Credit.

Pearl Diver Credit has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewtekOne has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Pearl Diver Credit pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.2%. NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. NewtekOne pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NewtekOne has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pearl Diver Credit and NewtekOne, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pearl Diver Credit 0 0 0 1 4.00 NewtekOne 0 4 0 0 2.00

Pearl Diver Credit currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.39%. NewtekOne has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.12%. Given Pearl Diver Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pearl Diver Credit is more favorable than NewtekOne.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of NewtekOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of NewtekOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pearl Diver Credit and NewtekOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pearl Diver Credit N/A N/A N/A NewtekOne 14.65% 19.16% 2.67%

Summary

NewtekOne beats Pearl Diver Credit on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pearl Diver Credit

(Get Free Report)

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

About NewtekOne

(Get Free Report)

NewtekOne, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans. It is also involved in the provision of electronic payment processing services comprising credit and debit card processing services, check approval services, processing equipment, and software, as well as cloud-based Point of Sale systems for a various restaurant, retail, assisted living, taxi cabs, parks, and golf course businesses. In addition, it offers wholesale brokerage insurance agency services; and payroll management, and related payment and tax reporting services to independent business owners. Further, the company provides website hosting, dedicated server hosting, cloud hosting, web design and development, internet marketing, ecommerce, data storage, backup and disaster recovery, and other related services, including consulting and implementing technology solutions for enterprise and commercial clients as well as SMBs. The company was formerly known as Newtek Business Services Corp. and changed its name to NewtekOne, Inc. in January 2023. NewtekOne, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Pearl Diver Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearl Diver Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.