Short Interest in Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Grows By 222.3%

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,930,000 shares, anincreaseof222.3% from the July 31st total of 598,900 shares. Approximately12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Fly-E Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fly-E Group

Fly-E Group Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fly-E Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fly-E Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FLYE Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.19% of Fly-E Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYE opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Fly-E Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter.

Fly-E Group Company Profile

Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.

