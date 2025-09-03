Short Interest in Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Grows By 222.3%

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYEGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,930,000 shares, anincreaseof222.3% from the July 31st total of 598,900 shares. Approximately12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Fly-E Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fly-E Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fly-E Group stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYEFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 34,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.19% of Fly-E Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Fly-E Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYE opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Fly-E Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.

Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYEGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter.

Fly-E Group Company Profile

Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.

