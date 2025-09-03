Short Interest in Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Grows By 222.3%

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,930,000 shares, anincreaseof222.3% from the July 31st total of 598,900 shares. Approximately12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Fly-E Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fly-E Group
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fly-E Group
Fly-E Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FLYE opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. Fly-E Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10.
Fly-E Group (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter.
Fly-E Group Company Profile
Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fly-E Group
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Tesla Bulls Need to Tread Very Carefully Right Now
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Fly-E Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly-E Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.