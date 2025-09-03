Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 377,200 shares, agrowthof289.3% from the July 31st total of 96,900 shares. Currently,3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 366,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 366,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently,3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direct Digital stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) by 252.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,534 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of Direct Digital worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Direct Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Direct Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Direct Digital Price Performance

DRCT stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 6.01. Direct Digital has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Direct Digital will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

