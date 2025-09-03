Amundi Sells 343,269 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Amundi trimmed its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,826,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,269 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 2.75% of Veralto worth $646,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Veralto by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Veralto by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 9.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Veralto by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Veralto by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VLTO. Wolfe Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. Veralto Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.86 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

