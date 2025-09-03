RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi reduced its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,445,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843,400 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in RTX were worth $578,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at $1,288,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in RTX by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,075,000 after buying an additional 936,953 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA boosted its stake in RTX by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,798.40. This represents a 31.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $157.91 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $161.26. The stock has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.94.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. RTX’s payout ratio is 59.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on RTX from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

