American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vale S.A. $VALE

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,930 shares during the quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE:VALE opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.68. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. Vale had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 740.0%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.30 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $12.75 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

