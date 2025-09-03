American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $783,000 Stake in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 40.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.7% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of WHR opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.64. Whirlpool Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Whirlpool Cuts Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.20). Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-8.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Longbow Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

