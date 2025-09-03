Salesforce Inc. $CRM Position Boosted by Amundi

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,142,904 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,356 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.6% of Amundi’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Amundi’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,575,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $252.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $578,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,511,978.42. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 61,577 shares of company stock worth $15,776,163 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

