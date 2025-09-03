American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,990 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Stifel Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE FCX opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

