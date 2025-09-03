Amundi Has $557.28 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Amundi lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,884,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458,828 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 2.01% of Xylem worth $557,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 52.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 84.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 25.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $140.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.00. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial raised Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.