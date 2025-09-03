American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 2.4% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $402,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,027,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 642,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 175,136 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $27.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

