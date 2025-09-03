Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Purchases 165,305 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336,052 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,305 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 278.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,829 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $37.96.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The airline reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.43%.Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Southwest Airlines declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the airline to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregg A. Saretsky acquired 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.03 per share, with a total value of $100,450.35. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,029.32. The trade was a 16.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Feinberg acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,012.29. The trade was a 11.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

